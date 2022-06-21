Travellers may get new passports within days if online appeal is successful

Those whose appeals are successful will be able to collect their passports at the ICA Building in Lavender or one of the 27 post offices.

Travellers who need to go overseas urgently may be able to receive their new passports within days if their online appeal is successful, according to an update on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) website.

The website, which The Straits Times understands was updated earlier this month, noted that for urgent requests, ICA will reply within a week, or at least two days before the intended date of travel, whichever is earlier.

Those who are applying through the online appeal form will have to upload supporting documents such as hotel reservations, flight tickets and a travel itinerary in order for their request to be approved.

The form, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, will also require them to indicate their date of intended travel.

Those whose appeals are successful will be able to collect their passports at the ICA Building in Lavender or one of the 27 post offices.

Previously, travellers were told to expect a waiting time of at least six weeks for new passports.

More than 5,000 passports are issued by ICA every day, almost thrice the number in 2019.

Last month, long queues had formed outside the ICA Building as Singaporeans rushed to renew their passports ahead of the holidays which began on May 28.

In the website update, ICA said that travellers should ensure that the photograph they submit meets ICA's photo guidelines.

Photographs must be taken with even brightness, within the last three months and with a neutral facial expression. The shoulders and hair must be fully visible and the photo background must be white in colour.

Applicants who would like to check on their passport application status can do so by logging on to the MyICA website.

To submit an urgent appeal, the public can visit this website.