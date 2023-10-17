 Trio rack up $268 bill at Prinsep Street restaurant, then leave the place one by one, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Trio rack up $268 bill at Prinsep Street restaurant, then leave the place one by one

Trio rack up $268 bill at Prinsep Street restaurant, then leave the place one by one
PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Cherlynn Ng
Correspondent
Oct 17, 2023 03:49 pm

A group of three diners disappeared without paying their $268 bill at a restaurant in Prinsep Street.

According to STAGE restaurant, the incident occurred on Oct 7, and appears to be premeditated.

The restaurant manager told Shin Min Daily News that a man and two women had arrived at around 9pm and ordered chicken pasta, black truffle pizza, grilled chicken, half a dozen oysters and alcoholic drinks. Their bill amounted to $268.

The manager said: "We were busy at the time and didn't pay much attention. It wasn't until about 1 am when the staff noticed their table was empty... (we) were shocked to realise they had left (without paying).

"We went out to look for them (but) they disappeared without a trace."

Surveillance footage showed that the trio had left within 15 minutes of one another at around 1am, leading the restaurant to believe that they had intended to evade the bill.

Family in Sarawak orders 600 plates of meat at fixed-priced hotpot, packs most of it home
World

Family orders 600 plates of meat at buffet, packs most of it home

Related Stories

Uncovering tidbits of Show Lo at Bugis restaurant opening

Singaporean chef Ian Goh clinches top three spot in global young chef competition

Conveyor belt sushi in Japan goes digital for hygiene, gamifies the dining experience

"The three diners did not look out of the ordinary and were well-dressed, so we did not suspect anything," added the manager.

"We do not know their identities; they might even be tourists. We just hope they'll come back to settle their bill after seeing the news. We have no intention of calling the police.

"Our customers might be unhappy if we ask them to pay once they get their food, so we can only be more vigilant."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

RESTAURANTS/EATERIES

Cherlynn Ng

Correspondent
cherng@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Cherlynn Ng