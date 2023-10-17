Trio rack up $268 bill at Prinsep Street restaurant, then leave the place one by one

A group of three diners disappeared without paying their $268 bill at a restaurant in Prinsep Street.

According to STAGE restaurant, the incident occurred on Oct 7, and appears to be premeditated.

The restaurant manager told Shin Min Daily News that a man and two women had arrived at around 9pm and ordered chicken pasta, black truffle pizza, grilled chicken, half a dozen oysters and alcoholic drinks. Their bill amounted to $268.

The manager said: "We were busy at the time and didn't pay much attention. It wasn't until about 1 am when the staff noticed their table was empty... (we) were shocked to realise they had left (without paying).

"We went out to look for them (but) they disappeared without a trace."

Surveillance footage showed that the trio had left within 15 minutes of one another at around 1am, leading the restaurant to believe that they had intended to evade the bill.

"The three diners did not look out of the ordinary and were well-dressed, so we did not suspect anything," added the manager.

"We do not know their identities; they might even be tourists. We just hope they'll come back to settle their bill after seeing the news. We have no intention of calling the police.

"Our customers might be unhappy if we ask them to pay once they get their food, so we can only be more vigilant."