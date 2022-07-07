 Truck rams into multiple cars near Woodlands Checkpoint, two out of three lanes blocked, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Truck rams into multiple cars near Woodlands Checkpoint, two out of three lanes blocked

Videos of the incident show a truck crashing into multiple cars at the Causeway on the side that is heading towards Singapore.PHOTOS: ST READER
Syarafana Shafeeq
Jul 07, 2022 10:57 am

A traffic accident involving several vehicles at the Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint occurred on Thursday (July 7).

In a Facebook post, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that two out of the three lanes at the Causeway have been blocked.

Travellers arriving to Singapore should expect delays, and motorists are advised to get updates on its Facebook page, the authority added.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a truck crashing into multiple cars at the Causeway on the side that is heading towards Singapore. The incident involved at least three cars from Singapore.

Traffic flow through the land checkpoints has steadily increased since borders between Singapore and Malaysia were reopened.
Delays expected at checkpoints this Hari Raya Haji holiday

