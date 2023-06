Truck tips over in Clementi, causing traffic to come to a crawl

The truck had swerved to the right while another truck was in front of it and crashed into the road divider.

Traffic in Clementi crawled to a standstill for more than seven hours on Monday after a container truck tipped over its side and spilled its contents along the road.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Clementi Avenue 6 at 12.54pm and that they are investigating.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force assessed an individual for minor injuries at the scene, but the person declined to be taken to the hospital.

Two fire engines were seen in the aftermath of the accident, with footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, spliced with dashcam footage that showed how the truck tipped over.

At about 12.40pm, the red container truck swerved to the right while another truck was in front of it, but crashed into the road divider instead.

The road where the accident occurred links the Pan Island Expressway with the Ayer Rajah Expressway, and the Land Transport Authority issued a post on Twitter at 1.08pm which announced the closure of the road after Commonwealth Avenue West.

Meanwhile, photos and videos shared on a Telegram group meant to alert motorists to accidents and traffic obstructions showed jams continuing past 7pm, with the road reopening only at about 8.30pm.