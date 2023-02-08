Turkish Embassy in S’pore calls for donations of winter clothes, tents for quake victims

People take shelter at the historical Ulu Mosque following an earthquake, in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

The Turkish Embassy in Singapore is calling for donations of items, including winter clothes for adults and children, which it will send to victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday.

It is seeking a list of 16 types of items, such as diapers and feminine hygiene products, as well as non-perishable food items. The embassy posted the list on its various social media channels on Tuesday evening.

Tents and sleeping bags, which are required for temporary shelters, are also needed for the victims of the magnitude-7.8 quake, which has left thousands dead and even more injured or homeless.

Those who wish to donate can do so by dropping off the items at the embassy’s building at SGX Centre 1, 2 Shenton Way, 10-03.

Items can be dropped off physically or sent in by mail.

The earthquake – the deadliest in Turkey since 1999 – was followed by more than 50 aftershocks, including one that was registered at magnitude-7.5, a magnitude that scientists say strikes only about 20 times around the world a year.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force has sent a team of 20 officers from its elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team to aid in rescue efforts.

This comes after the Singapore Red Cross pledged US$100,000 (S$132,600) in humanitarian aid to support relief efforts for those affected by the earthquake.

Each of its sister organisations, the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, will receive US$50,000.