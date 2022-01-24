Twins found dead: SG Enable urges stressed caregivers of children with special needs to seek help

People visiting the canal in Upper Bukit Timah where the twin boys had been found dead, on Jan 23, 2022.

SG Enable, which provides services for people with disabilities, has urged caregivers to seek help when they are stressed from caring for children with special needs.

The government-linked agency made this call in a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 23), as it expressed its sadness over the deaths of two 11-year-old boys who were found in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday evening (Jan 21).

They are understood to have had special needs.

Noting that caring for children with disabilities can be stressful, SG Enable also expressed sadness over the news linking the boys’ father to their murder.

The 48-year-old man, who was arrested late on Saturday, will be charged with murder on Monday.

SG Enable said: "Caring for children with special needs can be stressful, and caregivers may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened. It is important for caregivers to look after their well-being."

It encouraged caregivers to stay connected with loved ones through calls and to reach out to social service agencies for help with caring for children or wards with disabilities.

"Call the National Care Hotline (1800-202-6868) if you feel weighed down and need to speak to someone," it added.

Information on support groups can be found at this website.