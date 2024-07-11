Two accidents on PIE leave one motorist dead, another unconscious

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Two separate accidents in less than 24 hours on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) left one motorcyclist dead and another unconscious.

A 23-year-old man died after his motorcycle skidded on the expressway on the morning of July 11.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Bedok North Avenue 3 exit, at about 4.55am.

A video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com shows a mangled motorcycle on the road, with a blue tent and some debris nearby.

Three police cars, a police van, two police motorcycles and an ambulance can be seen in the background.

In a separate accident on the afternoon of July 10, a 37-year-old female motorcyclist was taken unconscious to National University Hospital after an accident involving her motorcycle and a tipper truck on the PIE.

The police and SCDF said they were alerted to an accident along the PIE towards Tuas, after the Clementi Avenue 6 exit, at 12.50pm.

A video posted on Facebook group Singapore roads accident.com shows a mangled motorcycle and debris on the second left-most lane of the expressway after the accident.

A tipper truck, police car and ambulance can be seen in the background.

The police said investigations into both accidents are ongoing.