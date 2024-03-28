Two arrested, 70 summonses issued in enforcement blitz

A total of 269 motorcycles were stopped for checks in the joint operation by the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency and Land Transport Authority.

Two motorcyclists were arrested and a total of 70 summonses were issued, following an enforcement operation by the authorities near the Woodlands Checkpoint on March 21, the police said in a release on March 28.

A total of 269 motorcycles were stopped for checks in the joint operation by the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) to ensure that the motorcyclists were following Singapore’s traffic laws and safety and emission requirements.

The Traffic Police found 23 motorcyclists riding without a valid licence and insurance coverage.

The offence of driving without a valid licence can result in a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Among the 23, one was also arrested for drink driving and another was arrested for cheating by personation.

If convicted of drink driving, one can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both, for the first offence. Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

The NEA issued 39 summonses for offences involving vehicular smoke and excessive noise emission.

Seperately, LTA issued 31 summonses for offences such as improper number plate, expired vehicle entry permit, expired road tax and expired insurance.

All vehicles, including foreign-registered vehicles, entering Singapore must comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and stipulated safety and emission requirements, the police said.

The licence plates on these vehicles must follow the mandated specifications and be properly displayed, they added.

Motorists who do not follow these rules may be punished and foreign-registered vehicles may not be allowed into Singapore at the land checkpoints.

In the statement, the Traffic Police reminded motorists to abide by the traffic rules and ride safely as motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be a significant group of people involved in road traffic accidents.

They urged all road users to play their part by adopting good road sense and “looking out for one another”.