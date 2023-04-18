Two boys, 16, arrested over alleged prank involving toy gun in Yishun store

The police received a call for assistance at a retail outlet in Yishun Street 22 involving a toy gun that was pointed at an employee.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested for criminal intimidation on Monday, following a prank that allegedly involved a toy gun.

The police said on Tuesday that they received a call for assistance at 7.04am on Monday at a retail outlet in Yishun Street 22, involving a toy gun that was pointed at an employee.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the pair through inquiries and closed-circuit television footage. They were arrested within three hours of the report.

The toy gun, a mobile phone used to record the prank and the clothes of the teenagers were seized.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the teenagers allegedly planned to scare the employee for fun, using the toy gun.

The police said one of the teenagers approached the cashier’s counter to make payment. After the item was scanned, he took out a toy gun and pointed it at the worker, with the other teenager recording the incident.

The pair started laughing upon hearing the employee shouting, and revealed that the gun was fake, the police added.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards acts that “cause unnecessary alarm” among the public.

Criminal intimidation is defined as threatening another person with injury, with the intent to cause that person alarm. Anyone found guilty may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined or both.