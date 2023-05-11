Two firms and their directors fined $22,000 for illegally importing food from Malaysia

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined a maximum of $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

Two food importers and their directors were fined a total of $22,000 on Wednesday for illegally importing fresh and processed food for sale.

Honesty Fruit and Vegetables Wholesaler was fined $5,000 after it was found to have illegally imported 267 kg of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as 319 kg of processed food from Malaysia.

The offence came to light on June 8, 2022 when a truck carrying the produce consigned to the company was stopped and referred for checks at Woodlands Checkpoint during an operation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Some of the illegally imported produce included round cabbage, bok choy and cut garlic.

The importer’s director Wong Chiew Fong was fined $5,000 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

The second company Fresh Choice Avenue was fined $7,000 after it was found to have illegally imported 337 kg of fresh fruits and vegetables and 273 kg of processed food from Malaysia.

The offence was discovered on Oct 13, 2022, when a truck was stopped and referred for the same checks as the previous case.

Some of the illegally imported produce included cut cabbage, cut brinjal, and long cabbage.

The company had previously been prosecuted for the illegal import of processed produce.

Its director Chew Chai Sin was fined $5,000 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

SFA and ICA said: “Fruits and vegetables can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

“Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk. For example, if unregulated or high level of pesticides are used.”

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined a maximum of $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

Those who illegally import processed fruits and vegetables can be fined not exceeding $1,000 and in the case of a subsequent conviction, fined up to $2,000.