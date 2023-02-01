 Two food importers fined over illegal import, sale of seafood and vegetables , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two food importers fined over illegal import, sale of seafood and vegetables

Two food importers fined over illegal import, sale of seafood and vegetables
An empty carton box that contained oysters and an illegal consignment of undeclared vegetables seized by SFA.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Wallace Woon
Feb 01, 2023 10:03 pm

Two food importers were fined a total of $28,000 on Wednesday for illegally importing and selling seafood and vegetables.

One firm, Ger Trading, and its director Lau Owen Yun Leung were fined $8,000 each under the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In September 2021, the company imported 1,050kg of live oysters from Canada. It sold 364kg of the consignment before SFA was able to inspect, examine and certify the items.

The court deemed that Lau failed to exercise due diligence in preventing the offence from being committed.

In its statement, the SFA said: “Upon the import of meat and fish products, importers must arrange for these products to be inspected, examined and certified by SFA before they are sold, distributed or exported.

“Meat and fish products found unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed of.”

A person found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.
Singapore

Golden Mile store illegally imported fresh produce, food products

Related Stories

Woman finds cigarette butt in her mala xiang guo in Chinatown, told by staff it's 'part of the dried chili'

Some bottles of Prego pasta sauce recalled due to manufacturing error

Two milk tea products with unpermitted food additive recalled: SFA

The second case involved fresh produce importer SM Fresh and its director Chua Boon Lai, who in June 2020 imported 375kg of undeclared and under-declared vegetables in consignments from Malaysia.

The consignments were seized.

The company was fined $6,000 for illegally importing fresh vegetables for sale while Chua was handed the same fine for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

The SFA said those found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruit and vegetables may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

It added that those found guilty of failing to arrange for meat and fish products to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before sale or distribution can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for 12 months, or both.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYVEGETABLEFOOD HYGIENE/SAFETY