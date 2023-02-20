Two injured in accident involving three cars, lorry and cyclist in MacPherson

A Mercedes E300 AMG speeding at lane one on McPherson Road crashes and overturns on Feb 18 afternoon.

An accident involving three cars, a lorry and a cyclist in MacPherson on Saturday afternoon resulted in two people getting injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 3.35pm.

Videos of the accident – which took place near a petrol station at 110 MacPherson Road – were circulated in a Telegram chat group and on social media on Saturday.

They showed a white Mercedes on the right lane of the three-lane road sideswiping a car travelling in the middle lane.

The impact sends the Mercedes colliding with another car that is switching from the left to the middle lane.

18feb2023 1529hrs mcpherson road mercedes e300 #SNK5973K speeding at lane 1 , crash & overturn Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Saturday, February 18, 2023

The Mercedes overturns, while the second car it crashed into is sent spinning, hitting a cyclist on the pavement and a lorry that is exiting the petrol station.

The police said a 73-year-old male car driver and a 59-year-old female cyclist were conscious when taken to hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday that an employee at the petrol station said the man who was taken to hospital was bleeding from the head.

Those who were injured were taken to Tan Tock Seng and Raffles hospitals.

A 51-year-old male car driver is assisting the police with investigations.