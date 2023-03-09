 Two men arrested after bloody brawl in Geylang coffee shop, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two men arrested after bloody brawl in Geylang coffee shop

Blood could be seen along the floor of the coffeeshop at Lorong 17 Geylang as well as tables and a sink. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Wallace Woon
Mar 09, 2023 04:50 pm

Two men who got into a brawl that left a trail of blood in a Geylang coffee shop on Wednesday morning have been arrested.

One of them, a 32-year-old man, was brought to Tan Tock Seng hospital, said a Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman.

He was later arrested for offences that include fighting in a public place and suspected drugs-related offences.

In response to queries, the police said the second man, aged 37, was also arrested for affray or fighting in a public place, and disturbing the peace.

The police said they were alerted at 8.10 am to the incident in Geylang, Lorong 17.

The fight happened before businesses in the area were open, reported Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News.

A worker at a nearby bak kwa store, who declined to be identified, said he saw many police officers gathered in the area when he reached his shop at 9am, the Shin Min report added.

Blood could be seen on tables, the floor and a sink in the coffee shop, Shin Min reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

