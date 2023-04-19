Two men arrested after dine-and-dash incidents amounting to $2,000 in unpaid bills

The pair racked up an unpaid bill of over $2,000 at five restaurants, say the police.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in dine-and-dash cases at five restaurants, where they racked up a total unpaid bill of over $2,000.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that five reports had been made against the two men between April 5 and 13, for dining at the restaurants and leaving without paying the bill. The pair were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that in each instance, the duo would dine together or with others and would order large amounts of food and drinks.

The pair would then inform restaurant staff that payment would be made or pretend to make payment using a defunct bank card which would later be declined.

Investigations are ongoing, added the police, who did not name the two men.

Those found guilty of conspiring to cheat stand to face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The Straits Times understands that the arrested duo were the same two men who were involved in two dine-and-dash incidents reported on citizen journalism site Stomp last week.

It reported that four diners had left SMOObar at Prinsep Street on April 8 without paying their $275 bill.

The outstanding payment was made five days later, after the bar lodged a police report and publicised the incident on social media.

After SMOObar’s post, the Jyu Gae Bistro at Bras Basah Road also alerted the public on social media.

It said on March 11, two diners stepped out of the restaurant for a smoke break and never returned. They left without paying an outstanding bill of about $290.

The bistro said after checking with SMOObar, it realised the same pair of diners may have been involved in both incidents.