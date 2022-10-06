Two Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled over presence of pesticide

The Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles is one of two products recalled due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide.

Two Indonesian brand Mie Sedaap products - its Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles and its Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles - are being recalled due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday that ethylene oxide was detected in the products during a survey of food products, after the same pesticide was detected in Haagen-Dazs ice cream products in August. The affected Haagen-Dazs products were also recalled then.

The affected Korean Spicy Chicken product has an expiry date of May 21, 2023, while the affected Korean Spicy Soup product expires on Mar 17 next year. The Straits Times' checks showed that the two instant noodle flavours are available in local and online supermarkets.

According to the SFA, ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. Though it poses no immediate risk at low levels of consumption, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

According to a report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, long-term exposure to ethylene oxide in humans can cause irritation of the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs, and damage to the brain and nervous system.

Exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of cancer, according to the same report.

SFA said it is testing other Mie Sedaap instant noodle products and are working with the importers and Indonesian authorities to "investigate and rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination".

SFA said consumers who have bought the affected products should seek medical advice if they have eaten the products and have health concerns.