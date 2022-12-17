Two milk tea products with unpermitted food additive recalled: SFA

Dehydroacetic acid was detected in the milk tea products.

Two milk tea products imported by Green Olive Group have been recalled after dehydroacetic acid was detected in them.

Dehydroacetic acid is not a permitted food additive under the Singapore Food Regulations.

The two products are Xiang Piao Piao Muscovado Sugar Mix (Bubble and Red Bean) Milk Tea, with the batch number HZ04L18413 20220926, and Matcha Mix (Bubble and Raisin) Milk Tea, with the batch number HZ04L18414 20220926. Both products are from China.

As a precautionary measure, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer to recall the implicated products. The recall is ongoing.

Although the food safety risk associated with consumption of the products is low, SFA on Saturday advised buyers who may have concerns to refrain from consuming the items.

They can also contact the shops they bought the items from, for inquiries.

In Singapore, all food additives, including colouring, must be approved by SFA before they can be included in food sold here.