 Two milk tea products with unpermitted food additive recalled: SFA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two milk tea products with unpermitted food additive recalled: SFA

Two milk tea products with unpermitted food additive recalled: SFA
Dehydroacetic acid was detected in the milk tea products.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY/FACEBOOK
Fatimah Mujibah
Dec 17, 2022 03:51 pm

Two milk tea products imported by Green Olive Group have been recalled after dehydroacetic acid was detected in them.

Dehydroacetic acid is not a permitted food additive under the Singapore Food Regulations.

The two products are Xiang Piao Piao Muscovado Sugar Mix (Bubble and Red Bean) Milk Tea, with the batch number HZ04L18413 20220926, and Matcha Mix (Bubble and Raisin) Milk Tea, with the batch number HZ04L18414 20220926. Both products are from China.

As a precautionary measure, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer to recall the implicated products. The recall is ongoing. 

Although the food safety risk associated with consumption of the products is low, SFA on Saturday advised buyers who may have concerns to refrain from consuming the items.

They can also contact the shops they bought the items from, for inquiries.

Come January, cultivated chicken dishes will be available as set meals at Huber’s Butchery in Dempsey.
Lifestyle

Cultivated chicken dishes to be offered at Dempsey butchery

Related Stories

Woman sold illegally imported pig’s blood curd

Dead cockroaches spotted in Korean restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, SFA to take action

Rasel Catering Singapore suspended after food poisoning hits 284 people

In Singapore, all food additives, including colouring, must be approved by SFA before they can be included in food sold here.

 

[𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋] The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected the presence of dehydroacetic acid in Xiang Piao Piao...

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday, December 16, 2022
More On This Topic
H&H Tiramisu Twist cookies sold in Daiso Singapore recalled
SFA recalls Lemon Square’s Cheese Cake after detecting high level of food additive

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYFOOD AND DRINK