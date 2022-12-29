Two people taken to hospital after fire at Redhill Close flat
Two people were taken to hospital and about 30 residents were evacuated after a flat in Redhill Close caught fire on Wednesday night.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had originated from a lit material in the living room.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a unit on the 11th floor of Block 89 Redhill Close at about 8.20pm.
Contents in a corner of the living room had caught fire, and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters using a compressed air foam backpack.
The SCDF urged members of the public not to leave lit materials, such as cigarette butts, candles, tealights and lighted incense sticks, unattended.
