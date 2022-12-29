 Two people taken to hospital after fire at Redhill Close flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two people taken to hospital after fire at Redhill Close flat

The SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at an 11th-floor unit at Block 89 Redhill Close at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Lee Li Ying
Dec 29, 2022 10:00 am

Two people were taken to hospital and about 30 residents were evacuated after a flat in Redhill Close caught fire on Wednesday night.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had originated from a lit material in the living room.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at a unit on the 11th floor of Block 89 Redhill Close at about 8.20pm.

Contents in a corner of the living room had caught fire, and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters using a compressed air foam backpack.

The SCDF urged members of the public not to leave lit materials, such as cigarette butts, candles, tealights and lighted incense sticks, unattended.

