 Two seniors arrested after eight-hour stand-off with police for trespassing Redhill flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two seniors arrested after eight-hour stand-off with police for trespassing Redhill flat

Two seniors arrested after eight-hour stand-off with police for trespassing Redhill flat
At 11.35am on May 3, the police received a call for assistance at Block 89 Redhill Close. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Ang Qing
May 04, 2022 07:04 pm

Two elderly men have been arrested for criminal trespass and suspected drug-related offences following a stand-off with the police that lasted for almost eight hours on Tuesday (May 3) in a HDB flat in Redhill.

The police received a call for assistance at 11.35am at Block 89 Redhill Close.

When officers arrived, the men, aged 59 and 62, were found to have locked themselves in a residential unit, the police said.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were subsequently deployed to the scene, they added.

At around 6pm, SCDF received a call for help at the same block of one-room rental flats.

Two safety life air packs were deployed and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were on standby as a precautionary measure, SCDF said.

S11 Dormitories is working with the police to organise talks for migrant workers to educate them about scams.
Singapore

More migrant workers and maids falling victim to scams

Related Stories

Police investigating incidents of vehicle gatherings in April

Man being investigated over providing false info to police, claiming he was robbed

Man’s face 'deep-faked' onto porn video after picking up call from UK number

The Straits Times understands that the police gained access to the flat at about 7pm and did not have to force entry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place in a fourth-floor flat.

When the Straits Times went to the rental unit at around 6.45pm on Wednesday (May 4), the door was padlocked and plastic bags containing food were hanging on the gate.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeSCDFcrimeDRUG CONSUMPTION

Ang Qing

Read articles by Ang Qing