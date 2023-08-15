Two Singaporeans arrested over 2.3kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Two Singaporeans were arrested on Sunday for attempting to smuggle more than 2.3kg of heroin through Woodlands Checkpoint in a Singapore-registered car.

A 32-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for suspected drug offences, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and CNB said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

About 2,337g of heroin and 12g of Ice were seized. The drugs have an estimated value of more than $249,800, and can feed the addiction of about 1,120 abusers for a week.

ICA alerted CNB after the drugs were discovered in five bundles along with drug paraphernalia hidden in various places in the vehicle.

Upon a search of the woman, ICA found two sachets of suspected controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia concealed within her clothing.

Suspected controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia recovered from a Singapore-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 13. PHOTO: ICA, CNB

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the law, those who import more than 15g of pure heroin face the death penalty.

Earlier this month, more than 4.7kg of heroin was seized from a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint in what has been the largest drug seizure at Singapore’s checkpoints so far in 2023.