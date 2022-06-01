 Two taken to hospital after 7-vehicle accident on PIE left one car atop another, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two taken to hospital after 7-vehicle accident on PIE left one car atop another

Cars in an accident along the PIE towards Changi Airport, near Eunos Flyover, on May 31, 2022.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TIKTOK
Nadine Chua
Jun 01, 2022 10:13 am

Two people were taken to hospital after a seven-car accident in which one car mounted another on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (May 31).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.40pm. The crash took place along the PIE towards Changi Airport, near the Eunos Flyover.

The spokesman said SCDF took two people to Changi General Hospital. Three others were assessed for minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital.

In a video posted on TikTok and later shared on Facebook, seven cars, including a BlueSG car and a taxi, were seen lined up against one another on the right-most lane of the expressway.

A Toyota can be seen on top of another Toyota. People were also seen making phone calls by the side of the expressway. An ambulance was at the scene.

