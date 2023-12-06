 Two taken to hospital after two motorcycles crash into lorry and car along TPE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two taken to hospital after two motorcycles crash into lorry and car along TPE

Two taken to hospital after two motorcycles crash into lorry and car along TPE
The accident happened at about 8.35am along TPE towards the Seletar Expressway before Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exit.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Dec 06, 2023 08:06 pm

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two motorcycles, a lorry and a car along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Dec 6 morning.

The accident happened at about 8.35am along TPE towards the Seletar Expressway before Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exit, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a motorcycle is seen rear-ending a light-coloured lorry on the second left-most lane, with another lorry and a car right behind the collision stopping on the expressway.

A second motorcycle then rear-ends the car, in a split second after the first crash.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist and a 19-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. The Straits Times has learnt that the pillion rider was injured in the first crash, while the injured motorcyclist was from the second.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Video footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante shows an SBS Transit bus colliding with the left side of a black car at a road junction.
Singapore

SBS Transit bus collides with car at Punggol Road junction; child taken to hospital

Related Stories

Power restored at Johor Causeway checkpoint after hours-long outage causes queues, congestion

Unions launch scheme to help delivery workers, drivers who get injured at work

S'poreans exempted from M'sia digital arrival card

 

6dec2023 0846hrs tpe motorcyclists rear ended lorry in front resulting in 2nd accident behind quoted Chain collision involving motorcycles, lorry and a car. Hopefully this helps.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SingaporeACCIDENTS - TRAFFICTPE