Unlicensed KTV operator among 34 charged with Covid-19 breaches

The police will charge 34 people on Tuesday (Feb 22) for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions in four separate cases between October 2020 and September last year.

One man, aged 31, will also be charged with operating an unlicensed KTV in an office and supplying alcohol to patrons.

Another six men, aged between 20 and 38, also face gambling charges, the police said in a statement on Monday.

In a raid on Oct 23, 2020, six men and seven women were found allegedly socialising and consuming alcohol in an industrial unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

The 13 individuals, aged between 20 to 42, will each be charged with one count of violating the prohibition of social gatherings under Covid-19 restrictions.

Another 11 individuals will be similarly charged in another case, reported on June 15 2021.

Eight men and three women, aged between 21 and 31, were allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising at an unlicensed "KTV-concept" in an office unit in Woodlands Industrial Park E.

The 31-year-old operator will be charged with breaching Covid-19 prohibitions requiring the closure of business premises, as well as over the illegal operation and supply of alcohol.

If found guilty of providing public entertainment without a valid license, he may be fined up to $20,000. For the offence of supplying alcohol without a valid license, he can be fined up to $20,000, and may also be jailed for up to three months for repeated offences.

In another police raid on a residential unit in Zion Road on June 18 last year, seven men aged 20 to 31 were allegedly found socialising in breach of Covid-19 restrictions on social gatherings.

Five of them will also be charged with engaging in gambling activities.

Another police raid on Sept 16 found 14 people allegedly gathering in a unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Two men aged 38 and 50 face a charge of violating the prohibition of social gatherings under Covid-19 regulations.

The 38-year-old man faces a further charge for illegal gambling.

Those found guilty of breaching Covid-19 regulations may be jailed for up to six months, receive a fine of $10,000, or both.

Those found managing or assisting in the management of a place kept or used as a common gaming house may be jailed for up to three years or fined up to $50,000.