Vaccination bookings for P3 to 5 pupils to open next week if doses arrive on time

More than 300,000 children aged five to 11 will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments from next week, if the delivery of the paediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine arrives as scheduled.

The vaccination exercise will start from the end of December for the older children in Primary 3 to 5, and the younger ones thereafter in early 2022, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Dec 14).

"As more of our children get vaccinated, we will be able to resume more learning activities, sports and games, which are critical to their physical, cognitive and socio-emotional well-being and development," said Mr Chan.

He added that the authorities are awaiting confirmation of the date of arrival of the paediatric doses of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had announced last Friday (Dec 10) its approval of the Pfizer vaccine for use for children aged five to 11.

The expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks posed to the young children.

The Ministry of Education is working closely with MOH and the Early Childhood Development Agency to prepare for the vaccination exercise, which will be offered to the more than 300,000 children aged five to 11, including those who are long-term pass holders in Singapore.

"As parents, we all want our children to be healthy and safe. Vaccination against Covid-19 will help minimise the chances of our children getting seriously ill if they do get infected, especially with the latest Omicron variant of concern," said Mr Chan.