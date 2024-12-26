Van flips after collision with taxi in Chinatown

The driver managed to escape through the van's window with the help of passers-by.

A delivery van flipped on its side after crashing into a taxi in Chinatown on Monday morning, leaving debris scattered across the road.

The accident occurred around 10am on Cross Street near the junction with Upper Cross Street.

A video sent in by a reader of Shin Min Daily News showed the aftermath of the collision: a yellow taxi with its front left wheel mounted on the roadside grass verge and a white van lying on its side, with car parts strewn between the two vehicles.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter arrived at the scene around noon, both vehicles were still there, though the van had been righted.

Several officers were managing the scene as a crowd of onlookers gathered.

The van's front end sustained significant damage, particularly around the left front wheel, which was almost detached. Tow trucks later removed both vehicles.

A nearby shop employee, Ms Xiao, 60, said she heard a loud bang from inside her shop.

Rushing out, she saw the taxi, which had been parked by the roadside, had been hit and the van had overturned.

Ms Xiao said the taxi driver was in his vehicle at the time of the impact, but she didn't see how the collision occurred.

She added that the van driver was initially trapped but managed to climb out through a window with the assistance of passers-by.

Two young men were seen standing near the van. One had a plaster on his face.

He confirmed he was in the van at the time of the accident and that it belonged to a company, but declined to answer further questions.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed the incident, stating they received a call about the accident at Cross Street around 10am.

One person suffered minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.