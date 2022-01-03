Van found overturned along CTE, driver goes missing

The K-9 Unit, police vehicles, enforcement officers and tow trucks were seen at the scene.

A van was left overturned along the Central Expressway (CTE) in the early hours of New Year's Day (Jan 1), but the driver was nowhere to be found when police arrived.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to an overturned van, which was believed to have been involved in an accident, along the CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at around 4.35am.

The spokesman added: "The driver was no longer at scene when the police arrived."

The police conducted checks and nothing suspicious was found in the van.

A video posted on Facebook shows the K-9 Unit, police vehicles, enforcement officers and tow trucks at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.