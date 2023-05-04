 Vegetarian food products recalled after SFA finds undeclared allergens in them , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Vegetarian food products recalled after SFA finds undeclared allergens in them

The manufacturer, Liang Yi Food Industries, has been directed to recall the products – Liang Yi vegetarian black pepper chop and Liang Yi vegetarian roasted meat.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Gabrielle Chan
May 04, 2023 10:36 pm

Two vegetarian food products have been recalled after it was found that the packaging labels did not declare the presence of gluten and the authorities detected the allergen in the products.

In a statement on Thursday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said the manufacturer, Liang Yi Food Industries, has since been directed to recall the products – Liang Yi vegetarian black pepper chop and Liang Yi vegetarian roasted meat.

Gluten is a type of protein naturally found in wheat and other grains, and poses a food safety issue to consumers who are intolerant of or allergic to it.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products, and who are intolerant of or allergic to gluten, should not consume them,” SFA said, adding that those who have done so should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

The authority added that consumers can contact their point of purchase for inquiries.

According to Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels in order to safeguard public health.

All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present. 

