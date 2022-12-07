Victims told to use Google forms with ‘Singapore Police Force’ insignia to file reports in new scam: Police

The police said they do not get members of the public to provide information on scams or lodge reports through Google forms.

Scammers are pretending to help victims of ruses file police reports by sending them Google forms that bear the Singapore Police Force (SPF) insignia.

The police on Dec 7 said they do not get members of the public to provide information on scams or lodge reports through Google forms.

The elaborate scam starts with victims receiving an unsolicited e-mail that directs them to click on a provided link to claim a gift voucher, said the police.

They are then directed to a web page to enter their credit or debit card information, a security code, and a one-time password. A fraudulent transaction would then be charged to the card.

“Shortly after the transaction, the scammers would contact the victim and introduce themselves as bank staff who are following up on the fraudulent transaction,” said the police.

Victims will then receive another link, this time telling them to provide their personal particulars on a Google form that fraudulently bears the SPF insignia. Victims are duped into thinking they are making a police report.

The form would also include a fake police case number.

Having gained the victim’s trust, the scammers, still posing as bank staff, would try to scam the victim in other ways, police said.

For instance, they might direct the victim to download a malicious software application, which would allow them to take control of the victim’s computer.

The scammers would then have access to the victim’s Internet banking accounts to make unauthorised transactions.

Police said members of the public should not click on suspicious links provided in unofficial sources, and added that they should always verify the authenticity of links with the official website or source.

For more information on scams, people can visit the Scam Alert website (www.scamalert.sg) or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.