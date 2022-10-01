 The view from the back of the lorry: Migrants share stories of daily journey to work, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
The view from the back of the lorry: Migrants share stories of daily journey to work

Finalist Mohammad Hasmot Ali has been working in Singapore for the past four years and six months. In his spare time, he enjoys reading and watching movies. TEXT: MOHAMMAD HASMOT ALI, ILLUSTRATION: IVY CHOK
Oct 01, 2022 11:25 am

An ongoing exhibition aims to raise awareness of the practice of ferrying migrant workers on the back of lorries in Singapore and the safety issues involved, which have long been discussed and debated.

Titled A Journey By Lorry, the exhibition is the result of an online arts competition for migrant workers by migrant workers. It is being held at Projector X: Riverside in Merchant Road till Oct 9.

It was organised by Bangladeshi construction safety coordinator Md Sharif Uddin, 44, who has worked in Singapore for 14 years; Bangladeshi quality controller Ripon Chowdhury, 33, who has worked here for 12 years and is the founder of Migrant Workers Singapore – a volunteer-initiated platform for migrant workers to showcase their talent – as well as Singaporean freelance educator G. Kethlyn Gayatiri, 30, a supporter of equitable treatment for marginalised groups. 

With the aim of bringing about positive change through the arts, the showcase features a collection of stories and poems by migrant workers reflecting on their experiences riding lorries to work. They collaborated with local photographers and artists, who provided images and illustrations in response to each poem.

A total of 112 entries were received from migrant workers and 30 shortlisted works are featured in the exhibition.

A Journey By Lorry Arts Exhibition

Where: Projector X: Riverside, 04-13 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road
When: Sept 24 to Oct 9, Thursdays and Fridays, 4.30 to 10.30pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 10.30pm
Admission: Free
Info: https://str.sg/wrjR

More On This Topic
Lorries ferrying workers to be equipped with speed management devices
