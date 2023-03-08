Volkswagen speeds past red light; narrowly misses pedestrian

A Volkswagen Scirocco was captured speeding past a red light along Hougang Street 51, narrowly missing a pedestrian crossing the street.

The incident, uploaded onto Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, is understood to have occured on Sunday (March 5) at 7.45am.

Before speeding past the red light, the video shows the car coming to a stop in the middle of the road, after which a man comes out of the front passenger seat to swap places with a woman driver.

The car recording the video then turns right, going past the Volkswagen.

Shortly after, the Volkswagen can be seen speeding past the car recording the video and a stationary van on the right side of two-lane road, running past the red light.

A pedestrian crossing the road stops just in time as the Volkswagen passes her at high speed.

Many in the comments expressed concern about the rash act, and urged the user to report the incident to the authorities.

Said one user: "You can just upload to LTA website to report them for dangerous driving."

Some noted how the pedestrian could have been gravely injured, or worse, if she had not been alert.