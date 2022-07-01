 Warmer and drier days expected for first half of July, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Warmer and drier days expected for first half of July

The mercury is set to hit a high of around 35 deg C on several days.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Soh Pei Xuan
Jul 01, 2022 07:33 pm

The first half of July is expected to be warmer and drier, after a rainy June.

The mercury is set to hit a high of around 35 deg C on several days while some nights are expected to be warm, with temperatures of about 28 deg C.

Some relief could come in the second week, with thundery showers expected between the late morning and afternoon in some parts on several days.

But most parts of the island are expected to experience below average rainfall, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday (July 1).

The dry and warm conditions are due to a mass of dry air moving eastward from the Indian Ocean over the region, it added.

The prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are also expected to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region. This monsoon season typically extends into September and is a drier period compared with other times of the year.

Flooded streets and buildings following heavy rains in Wuyuan, in China's central Jiangxi province, on June 20, 2022.
World

Mass evacuations in China after heaviest rains in decades

June was cooler overall compared with the weather in May, as it saw more rainy days, with almost all parts of the island receiving above average rainfall.

