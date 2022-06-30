'We argued over $1 change three years ago,' says victim of Bukit Merah slashing

The 75-year-old victim of a slashing incident in Jalan Bukit Merah on Wednesday (June 29) said the incident began over a disagreement over $1, some three years ago.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim, Mr Chen Jinshun, said: "I only met (the assailant) four times. The first was about three years ago. I went to Telok Blangah Crescent Food Centre to buy dough fritters (you tiao), and I argued with him after he shortchanged me $1. I didn’t return to his stall after that."

On Wednesday, Mr Chen was playing chess with his friends at a coffee shop at Block 111 Jalan Bukit Merah when the man attacked him with a knife. Mr Chen fell, and ran away once he got back on his feet.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the 50-year-old.

Mr Chen was conscious when taken to hospital, where he received seven stitches for a wound on the back of his head.

He only recalled the you tiao incident while making a police report, after he had seen CCTV footage of what happened.

Mr Zhang Mushui, 71, who called the police after the attack, told Zaobao that he had heard about the assailant hanging around the area from a number of residents and stallholders.

When the attack happened, five others at the scene of the fight pinned down the assailant with plastic chairs.

Mr Zhang said the assailant kept a firm grip on the knife, despite efforts to grab it away from him.

"We didn't dare go too close… he complied only after the police came and ordered him to put the knife down," he said, adding that the whole ordeal lasted about five minutes.

Mr Chen Jinshun was playing chess with his friends when the attack occurred.

Several stallholders at Telok Blangah Crescent Food Centre confirmed that the man used to be an assistant at the you tiao stall.

A 59-year-old female stallholder, who went by her surname Lin, told the Chinese daily that the man also had a dispute with another stall owner about three months ago. The police were also called during that dispute, and Ms Lin said she never saw the man after that. The you tiao stall also hired a new assistant.

Drinks stall owner Lin Pinhong, 33, said he used to refer to the assailant as Uncle Jason.

He recalled him being a friendly person once, but became moody and withdrawn a year or two back, mostly keeping to himself.

The allegded assailant has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.