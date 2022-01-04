842 new cases in Singapore, weekly infection growth rate rises above 1

There were 842 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Tuesday (Jan 4), including 502 imported infections, the Ministry of Health reported in its daily update.

The weekly infection growth rate on Tuesday was 1.09, up from up from Monday's 0.95. This is the first time since Nov 12 that the weekly infection growth rate is more than 1 and the 11th consecutive day it has increased.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

Tuesday's case count was up from the 464 infections reported on Monday.

Cases have risen over the past week since Dec 30, when 311 cases were reported.

Among the new cases, there were 334 in the community and six in migrant worker dormitories.

In its update, MOH said there were 438 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore. Of these, 347 are imported cases and 91 are local cases.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wrote that Omicron cases have been increasing, making up around 17 per cent of local cases currently.

"This means an Omicron wave is imminent and we need to be prepared for it," he wrote.

Singapore's first suspected Omicron cluster was linked to Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, and was reported on Dec 21 last year.

Three people died of complications linked to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 832, according to the latest infection statistics on MOH's website.

The authorities have described the weekly infection growth rate as a key indicator that could be used to assess risk levels in the calibrating of Covid-19 measures.

As at Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 281,596 Covid-19 cases in total.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was 43.8 per cent, down from the 44 per cent reported on Monday.

There were 181 patients in hospital, with 21 requiring oxygen supplementation.

In the ICU, three patients required close monitoring while 13 patients were critically ill.

As at Tuesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 42 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

