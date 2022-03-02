Weekly parties at rooftop garden, disgusting mess left behind

A group of people have been using the rooftop garden at Block 693 Woodlands Avenue 6 as their party ground, much to the dismay of residents.

Stomper F said the parties occur every weekend, after which a mess is always left behind.

Photos that she shared show the area strewn with rubbish and attracting ants.

F told Stomp: "What a way to start a Sunday.

"This has been happening frequently. A group of people always come to the rooftop garden to party and leave a mess for the cleaners. There are even ants crawling on the leftover food!

PHOTO: STOMP

"I feel that they are really inconsiderate, especially being full grown adults. This is a public space.

"What a shame. People just cannot have nice things."