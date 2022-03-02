 Weekly parties at rooftop garden, disgusting mess left behind, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Weekly parties at rooftop garden, disgusting mess left behind

Weekly parties at rooftop garden, disgusting mess left behind
PHOTOS: STOMP
Cherlynn Ng
Mar 02, 2022 04:25 pm

A group of people have been using the rooftop garden at Block 693 Woodlands Avenue 6 as their party ground, much to the dismay of residents.

Stomper F said the parties occur every weekend, after which a mess is always left behind.

Photos that she shared show the area strewn with rubbish and attracting ants.

F told Stomp: "What a way to start a Sunday.

"This has been happening frequently. A group of people always come to the rooftop garden to party and leave a mess for the cleaners. There are even ants crawling on the leftover food!

PHOTO: STOMP

"I feel that they are really inconsiderate, especially being full grown adults. This is a public space.

News

Hot ashes cause lift lobby fire

"What a shame. People just cannot have nice things."

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

inconsiderate neighbourpartysocial media