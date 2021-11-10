Well-dressed man asks for money, walks off when called out

A man was seen asking a passer-by for money, but quickly walked off when called out by someone who recognised him.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video of the incident that he witnessed in Dhoby Ghaut on Monday night (Nov 8), at around 11pm.

An eye-witness said he saw the well-dressed man asking people for money at a bus stop near the YMCA building. However, it was not the Stomper's first encounter with the man.

He said: "I remember this man from a few years back when he asked me for money. I think it was a few dollars. I found him suspicious so I did not give him money.

"I have seen him in the Dhoby Ghaut area many times since then, begging other people to give him money."

The Stomper added that the man was "always wearing a white shirt, black trousers, black shoes and holding a plastic bag".

"On Monday night, I saw him approaching the bus stop and noticed that he was asking for money again."

In the video, Anonymous can be heard calling out to someone not to give the man money and saying: "He's a liar."

He added: "The man had no reaction and just walked off."