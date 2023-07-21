Western food stall in Century Square suspended for 2 weeks, fined $800 for hygiene lapses

Western ‘N’ Grill was found guilty of two offences of failing to keep the licensed premises free of infestation, said SFA.

A western food stall, Western ‘N’ Grill, located at the Century Square mall in Tampines has been suspended for two weeks by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for hygiene lapses.

The suspension began on Thursday and will last till Aug 2, SFA said in a statement on its website.

SFA said, in the statement posted on Thursday, that the licensee had been found guilty of two offences of failing to keep the licensed premises free of infestation, with each offence carrying six demerit points.

A licensee who accumulated 12 demerit points within the last 12 months may see his licence suspended or cancelled, said the statutory board.

The licensee also received a fine of $800.

The stall occupies the unit #03-19 on the third floor, where the mall’s food court is located.

Besides the fine and suspension, all food handlers in the outlet will also be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they are allowed to resume work. Any food hygiene officer working at the affected premises will be required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” it said.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.”

Members of the public who observe poor food safety practices in food establishments should not patronise these outlets and can provide feedback via the SFA’s online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805-2871.