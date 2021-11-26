What do you do when your 3-year-old gets Covid-19? S'pore dad shares his experience on TikTok

A 32-year-old Singaporean dad, who goes by Dodovanson on TikTok, shared a glimpse into his life after his three-year-old son contracted Covid-19.

Young children getting Covid-19 is a reality many parents are dreading but what do you do when it happens?

A 32-year-old Singaporean dad, who goes by Dodovanson on TikTok, shared a glimpse into his life after his three-year-old son contracted Covid-19.

His first video shows his son Aziel getting a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Nov 20 and then organising his quarantine room at home.

The video has since garnered over 296,000 views.

In the video, Aziel says he wants to hug his mother goodbye but his dad tells him he cannot do that.

Aziel and his dad had to be separated from his mother and four-month-old baby sibling throughout the home recovery period.

@dodovanson Day 0 of covid positive 3 year old ♬ original sound - dodovanson

The father-and-son duo share essentials they prepared, including books and several plush toys.

Inevitably, Dodovanson took a test and confirmed he had contracted Covid-19 as well on Tuesday (Nov 23).

His subsequent videos shared their ongoing home quarantine experience and how Covid-19 feels like the "mother of all flus".

Netizens sympathised with Dodovanson and applauded his efforts to make their current circumstances "normal".

They also wished them both a speedy recovery.