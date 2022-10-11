What types of chicken are imported into S'pore?

Singapore imports most of its chicken supply, with about 34 per cent coming from Malaysia.

Malaysia will lift its chicken export ban on Oct 11 after imposing it on June 1. It had decided on June 8 to allow exports of live kampung chicken and black chicken to Singapore.

Here are the types of chicken imported into Singapore:

Broiler chicken

Broiler chickens are raised specifically for meat production and bred for optimal health and size.

This is the most common type found in supermarkets and makes up the biggest portion of Singapore's chicken imports from Malaysia. They are typically exported to Singapore at around 40 days old.

Kampung chicken

Kampung chicken refers to a breed of chicken native to countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Originally allowed to roam freely in farms, they are now likely to be farmed in cages. They are typically smaller but more expensive than broiler chickens.

Black chicken

Like kampung chickens, black chickens are smaller varieties which are considered premium and more expensive.

Many black-skinned chicken breeds produce meat that has significantly higher protein levels. Black chickens are typically used as an ingredient in Chinese herbal soups.

Singapore also imports chicken from more than 20 accredited countries in the following forms:

Live

Chickens are typically brought in live from Malaysia, then slaughtered and processed here. Following Malaysia's chicken export ban in June, Singapore is exploring importing live chickens from Indonesia. A new farm to supply fresh chicken to Singapore could be up and running in Batam if there is healthy demand over the next year.

Chilled

Chilled chicken is unprocessed and is stored and transported at temperatures of between 4 and 7 degrees celsius.

No part of the chicken has been frozen. The meat can last two days in the refrigerator, or up to three months in the freezer.

Frozen

Frozen chicken is subjected to commercial freezing, where it is deep frozen before and during transportation.

It is stored and transported at temperatures of between -18 to -12 degrees celsius.

The meat can last two days in the refrigerator, or up to 12 months in the freezer.

Processed

Chicken carcasses are broken down into parts, and valuable cuts such as the breasts, legs and wings will be removed and packed separately before it is flown or shipped here. Processed meat is also meat that has been preserved through smoking, curing, or through the addition of chemical preservatives. Chicken might also be cooked in the processing plant or sent to other plants to be made into products like nuggets and patties.