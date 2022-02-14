What, when, where, how: Some burning questions on Covid-19 protocols answered

After further changes to Covid-19 protocols last month due to the Omicron wave, you may be unsure as to what to do if you are feeling unwell or if someone you live with has tested positive.

Here are answers to some burning questions, as listed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on its website:

Q: I live with somebody who has tested positive for Covid-19, what should I do?

A: If a household member has tested positive for Covid-19, they will be put on the Home Recovery Programme by default.

They will need to register you and your household members as close contacts. You and your household members will then receive a Health Risk Warning (HRW) vis SMS.

Q: A member of my household, or a colleague whom I had close contact with at work, tested positive on the Antigen Rapid Test (ART). What should I do?

A: While you will not be issued a Health Risk Warning (HRW), we advise that you take the following precautions:

1. Minimise contact with the person who had tested ART positive.

2. Take an ART self-test within 24 hours of your last contact with the person.

3. Should you need to leave your home over the next 7 days, e.g. for work or to school, take an ART self-test on the same day. If negative: you may leave your home. If positive: follow the instructions for Protocol 2.

Q: What do household contacts need to do if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in the household?

A: If you have a confirmed case in your household (who may be under Home Recovery), you will need to declare your status and register as a close contact at https://go.gov.sg/cplusform. This portal will require information such as the date of last interaction with the COVID-19 patient and your contact number.

Q: I received a Health Risk Warning (HRW) notification. What should I do?

A: You must take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) as soon as you receive the Health Risk Warning (HRW) SMS, and upload the results here.

For Residents: If you do not have any ART kits, you can collect ART kits from vending machines at venues listed here.

For Non-Residents: You may purchase ART kits from local retail pharmacies. If you are staying in a hotel, you may wish to approach the hotel concierge for assistance.

Should you need to leave your home over the next 7 days, take an ART self-test on the same day: You will need to test negative before you can leave.

On Day 7, take a final ART self-test: If you test negative, you can resume normal activities. No further tests are needed.

Q: I have tested positive on my Antigen Rapid Test (ART) self-test. Do I need to report my results to MOH?

A: If you test positive on an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) self-test but are well, you do not need to report your results. Click here for what to do next.

If you become unwell at any time — e.g. with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat — see a doctor.

Q: I've been to an affected area, but didn't receive a Health Risk Warning (HRW) notification. Should I be concerned?

A: Although you have been to an affected area, you may not be at risk of infection as you might not have visited it at the same time as the Covid-19 case(s).

Nonetheless, we would advise you to monitor your health closely for 7 days from your last visit to the location.

Q: If my child is a close contact of a Covid-19 case, will he or she be issued Health Risk Warnings (HRWs)?

A: Only children aged 2 and above – who are close contacts / household contacts of Covid-19 cases – will be issued Health Risk Warnings (HRWs) via SMS. The SMSes will be sent to their parent(s)’ mobile numbers.

Children under the age of 2 will not be issued HRWs. For children under the age of 2 – who are close contacts / household contacts of Covid-19 cases –parents are advised to:

1. Minimise their children’s social interactions out of the home

2. Monitor if their children display any symptoms of Covid-19 and to seek medical care if they become symptomatic

3. Inform their children’s childcare centres, and to check with them on their regulations for returning to school.

Q: When and where will I receive my PCR test results?

A: You will receive your PCR test results via SMS within 2 days of the test.

You may also find your PCR test results in HealthHub. Click on Health eServices and login via SingPass.

The test results will usually be available within one to two days of your swab test.

Q: I am well but I have tested positive for Covid-19. What should I do?

A: Self-isolate at home for the next 72 hours. Thereafter, take another test:

If you test negative: Submit your ART results here and you may end your isolation and resume normal activities.

If you are unwell, e.g. with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, see a doctor .

Click here for more information on what to do when you are well but have tested positive for Covid-19.

Q: If I have recovered from COVID-19, do I still need to complete the primary vaccination series? Do I still need to take the booster dose?

A: There are currently no recommendations for persons who had recovered from Covid-19 and were fully vaccinated before their infection to receive a booster dose. Notwithstanding this, it is generally safe for persons (e.g. fully vaccinated persons who have recovered from Covid-19) to receive the booster vaccination.

Recovered persons who were unvaccinated, or partially vaccinated before their infection, are recommended to receive one dose of mRNA vaccine at least three months after infection to reduce their risk of reinfection, as part of their primary series vaccination. There are currently no recommendations for these persons to receive a booster dose thereafter

Note: Recovered persons who are medically ineligible for the mRNA vaccines and were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated before infection, should receive two doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine taken 28 days apart at least three months after infection, as part of their primary series vaccination.