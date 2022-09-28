WhatsApp users in S'pore urged to update app to fix security holes

The first system flaw allows an attacker to take control of the app while a user is making a video call.

Whatsapp users in Singapore have been urged to download the latest versions of the application to fix two security flaws that could give hackers complete control over the app.

Issuing the alert on Wednesday, the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) said users should install the latest version of the app "immediately" even though there are currently no reports of active exploitation of the loopholes.

The first system flaw allows an attacker to take control of the app while a user is making a video call.

The second security vulnerability affects the Whatsapp Video File Handler component, allowing hackers to send video files to a targeted user and convincing the user to play it.

The following WhatsApp versions are affected by the first vulnerability:

- WhatsApp for iOS and Android prior to version 2.22.16.12

- WhatsApp Business for iOS and Android prior to version 2.22.16.12

The second vulnerability affects users with these versions:

- WhatsApp for Android prior to version 2.22.16.2

- WhatsApp for iOS prior to version 2.22.15.9

Users can search for the latest updates via the app store and are encouraged to enable automatic updates to ensure their applications are updated promptly, said SingCert.