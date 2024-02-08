Where to get mental health help and support
From work and school stress to potentially debilitating conditions like schizophrenia, mental health issues cover a wide spectrum. Here’s a look at where different groups can get help, and the support the Government provides.
Youth
- Those aged 18 to 29 form the largest group with poor mental health.
- More than 7,000 young people were assessed to be at risk of developing mental health conditions by Chat, formerly known as the Community Health Assessment Team.
- Community mental health teams have supported more than 90,000 young people and parents as at September 2023.
- Intermediate residential facility to be developed for youth aged 10 to 19 at risk of suicide or severe self-harm.
Seniors
- Sixty-five of 73 Community Outreach Teams, known as Crest, provide support for seniors at risk of developing mental health conditions.
- Silver Generation Ambassadors can share resources with those reluctant to seek help due to the fear of mental health stigma.
Caregivers
- Crest can help caregivers with self-care, stress management and future planning.
- Six Caregiver Crest teams have supported more than 2,300 caregivers as at September 2023.
- Subsidies are available for caregiving training.
Women
- National University Hospital (NUH) offers antenatal and postnatal mental health screening, while KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) provides routine postnatal depression screening.
- NUH will extend its mental health screening to fathers and husbands.
- KKH has set up a service to support women dealing with trauma from physical or sexual harm.
Persons with disabilities
- The Ministry of Health (MOH) has collaborated with the College of Family Physicians Singapore to equip general practitioners with skills to care for those with intellectual disabilities.
- MOH piloted a specialist outreach team from the Institute of Mental Health to offer home-based care for those with intellectual disabilities and complex health needs.
Keeping mental health support affordable
Outpatient treatment
- Eligible patients can receive subsidies of up to 75 per cent at polyclinics and public specialist clinics.
- Community Health Assist Scheme, Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation card holders with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia can get subsidies of up to $540 a year under the Chronic Disease Management Programme.
- Patients can use up to $500 or $700 from MediSave each year at selected clinics, depending on the complexity of their condition.
- Those aged 60 and above can use an additional $300 a year from Flexi-MediSave to offset out-of-pocket expenses.
Inpatient treatment
- Patients can claim up to $160 per day, capped at 60 days a year, from MediShield Life.
- They can claim up to $150 per day from MediSave, within an annual MediSave limit of $5,000.
Lower-income Singaporeans
- Those who need more help can apply for MediFund, a safety net for needy Singaporeans.
