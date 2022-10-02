Where to go for Children’s Day and Halloween activities

Celebrate Children’s Day on Oct 7 with free performances and activities at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

October is set to be a month of extended Children’s Day celebrations and Halloween fun. Here are nine places to check out with your family.

1. Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

Celebrate Children’s Day on Friday with free performances and activities at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

Its annual Octoburst line-up kicks off at 10am with kids from Kinderland Preschool Marching Band playing songs from Oliver and Doraemon.

Young talent from Kids’ Philharmonic Orchestra will perform familiar classical tunes.

You and your children are also invited to a mass dance event, where you can groove to the latest K-pop hits with trainers from social enterprise Distinct Creative Arts.

Learn how to make paper pom-poms, go on a hunt for its mascot Pip and catch more shows.

Find out more at str.sg/wr9z

2. S.E.A. Aquarium

Enjoy Halloween activities at S.E.A. Aquarium’s Deep Boo Sea while learning about marine animals such as the sea jellies. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Enjoy Halloween activities at S.E.A. Aquarium’s Deep Boo Sea, which runs till Nov 8. Wander through spooky Undersea Neighbourhoods and learn quirky facts about marine animals such as sea jellies.

Then, get your kids to complete the complimentary Scare-arium activity sheet and collect sweets from the candy ambassadors.

The attraction’s mascots, mantas Manja, Mako and Mika, are also dressed in their Halloween best and waiting to take wefies with your family.

Time your visit to meet the divers in skeleton costumes. They make an appearance at 4.15pm daily in the Open Ocean Habitat, a humongous aquarium that never fails to fascinate visitors.

Tickets for kids from ages four to 12 cost $41 each and for adults $51 each.

Find out more at str.sg/wr9b

3. Universal Studios Singapore

Be sure to catch the parade, led by the Sweet and Sour Squad, at Universal Studios Singapore. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Meet the Sesame Street stars in their new mediaeval costumes. Rock out to performances by Troll’s Poppy, Branch and Guy Diamond.

And get in line to take photos with Minion Monsters and Gru’s girls from the Despicable Me movies.

Your kids will be starstruck by their favourite characters at Universal Studios Singapore, whose daytime Halloween programme Trick or Thrills is running till Nov 6.

But where are the treats? Relax. The new Sweet and Sour Squad has that covered and will be giving out candies as it leads a colourful parade through the park.

Admission for kids aged four to 12 is at $58 each, and for adults at $68 each.

Find out more at str.sg/wr9E

Braver teenage children may want to stay on for the park’s famous Halloween Horror Nights, which is into its 10th edition, on selected nights till Nov 5.

Take note that this spine-chilling event is not recommended for kids under 13 years old. Tickets are at $68 each. Find out more at str.sg/wr9a

4. Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream transforms into Museum of I Scream in October. PHOTO: MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

The Museum of Ice Cream Singapore has transformed into the Museum of I Scream. For the month of October, the Insta-worthy museum-playground is sporting a fun spooky look.

You can still eat unlimited ice cream and other sweets as you explore the 14 interactive installations.

But keep an eye out for the mysterious ice cream fortune teller who is ready to give you a peek into the unknown.

The attraction opens from Thursdays to Sundays only. Tickets for adults and kids are from $40 each and toddlers aged two and below enter free.

At the outdoor Apothecary Lab cafe, for which you do not need an admission ticket, order the Halloween specialities Graveyard Sundae ($20) and Haunted Milkshake ($12).

Find out more at str.sg/wr9r

5. SuperPark Singapore

SuperPark Singapore’s SuperSpook returns with new thrills and carnival games. PHOTO: SUPERPARK SINGAPORE

Kids will not be left out at SuperPark Singapore for Halloween fun this year.

Its inaugural SuperSpook Junior edition welcomes the young ones to a pumpkin-themed bouncy castle at the kids’ gym from Saturday.

They can also look forward to Halloween-themed carnival games at the futsal court, in addition to 20 regular sports-oriented activities such as pedal-car racing, tube sliding and trampolining.

SuperPark Singapore is the local outpost of a popular Finnish indoor activity park.

A two-hour play session for children under 100cm in height is $22.90. Taller kids, as well as adults, pay from $30.90. Grip socks are a must.

In the evenings from Oct 21 to 23 and 28 to 30, the park’s scare event SuperSpook will return.

Step into the spooky haunted maze – transformed from its Skate and Scoot Park – if you dare. There will also be two to three roving scare actors going around the two-level space to interact with guests.

Take note that the recommended age to enter the SuperSpook sessions is at least 18. Tickets are at $45 each. Find out more at str.sg/wr9H

6. Pororo Park Singapore

Take part in the best-dressed contest for kids at Pororo Park Singapore and Tayo Station. PHOTO: PORORO PARK SINGAPORE

Pororo Park Singapore indoor playground, which closed in September for refurbishment, will reopen in time for Halloween.

Get your kids to wear their fancy festive best and join the celebration on Oct 29 and 30. Besides taking part in the best-dressed contest, they can get candies from trick-or-treat stations.

A child and an accompanying adult pay $36. Find out more at str.sg/wr9V

Its sister indoor playground Tayo Station, run by the same management, will also have Halloween-themed activities. A session here costs from $26 for a child and an accompanying adult. Find out more at str.sg/wr9j

7. Jurong Lake Gardens

PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens is hosting its first Halloween-themed kayaking event, Kayak ‘N’ Scream. PHOTO: PASSION WAVE

PAssion Wave @ Jurong Lake Gardens is hosting its first Halloween-themed kayaking event on Oct 29. Kayak ‘N’ Scream is a twist on PAssion Wave’s signature Kayak ‘N’ Klean activity, which combines water sports with environmental conservation.

In this special edition, trainers will be dressed as pirates and participants, who must be at least seven years old, will be tasked to search for “treasures” – that is, the litter found in the water in Jurong Lake.

From 7pm, there is a Scare-nival featuring a haunted house, a Nerf game booth and craft stations.

The sign-up sheets for these activities are filling up fast, but your family can still walk in for a free kid-friendly horror movie screening and participate in the best-dressed competition. Find out more at str.sg/wr99

8. Legoland Malaysia

Lego Monsters are taking over Legoland Malaysia as the theme park's annual Brick-or-Treat celebration returns. PHOTO: LEGOLAND MALAYSIA

Go for a quick getaway to Legoland Malaysia in Johor, where kids aged three to 11 enjoy free admission every Friday to Sunday till Nov 6.

Just make sure your little ones are in full Halloween costumes – T-shirts do not count – to join the theme park’s annual Brick-or-Treat celebration.

During this period, your family can catch the new 4D movie The Great Monster Chase, featuring special wind, bubble and water effects.

There are also costume contests, scavenger hunts, treat and game stations as well as photo opportunities with Lego characters Lord Vampyre, Frankenstein, Witch and Wizard.

Every child who enters free has to be accompanied by an adult with a full priced ticket (from RM199 or S$62).

Find out more at str.sg/wr9C

9. The Polliwogs

At The Polliwogs' Halloween-themed parties, young guests have to help cast a spell to make candies rain from the sky. PHOTO: The Polliwogs

This Children’s Day, catch a magic show and go on a scavenger hunt at The Polliwogs indoor playground, which has outlets at VivoCity and Clarke Quay Central.

There will be free popsicles as well, while stocks last. Book a two-hour play session for $23 a child, up to 12 years old, and $12 an adult.

Or join its Halloween-themed extravaganza on Oct 28 or 29, from 4.15pm to 9.30pm. Kids can help to solve puzzles, chase “monsters” and cast a spell to make candy rain from the sky. For $95 a child and $12 an adult, the experience includes dinner, interactive shows and a lucky draw.

Find out more at str.sg/wrFX