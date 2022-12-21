'Where's all the Panadol?': Shoppers snap up boxes of medicine to ship overseas

As some parts of China experience a surge in Covid-19 cases, Chinese nationals residing here have been buying up boxes of medicine such as paracetamol to ship them back home.

Lianhe Zaobao reported on Dec 16 that several of them waited in line at a courier service in Chinatown recently hoping to ship back packed boxes of medicines and supplements such as Panadol Cough and Cold tablets, Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang, and cough syrups.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a Chinese national surnamed Zhang said she was sending three parcels containing 18 boxes of Panadol and two bottles of cough syrup over to her parents in Beijing.

"You can't buy Panadol in China now,” the 32-year-old student added. “Though it will take a month for the parcel to get there, [my parents] can still use the medicine after Chinese New Year."

While China has relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions – including mass lockdowns and mandatory testing – hospitals in many places have become inundated with patients because of the surge in cases. Pharmacies and supermarkets are low on medicine stock amid the strong demand

There might be concerns now that the same could happen in supermarkets and pharmacies here in Singapore.

A TikTok video shared by Pumpkinified on Dec 12 showed shelves at a FairPrice outlet cleared out of some medicine brands.

The TikTok user questioned: "Do you find it challenging to buy Panadol in NTUC?"

In the comments, some netizens also lamented about the difficulties of buying Panadol recently.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said it is aware retailers and retail pharmacies have seen an increased demand for over-the-counter medicines to treat fever, cough and cold.

The ministry added that retailers carry a diverse range of brands for each type of medicine, which are just as effective as branded ones – and if a preferred brand is currently unavailable, the public is advised to purchase an alternative brand.

"We also advise the public to purchase medicines, particularly paediatric medication, in quantities that are sufficient only for their own consumption, in order to avoid wastage," said an MOH spokesman.