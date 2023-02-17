Wholesaler, director fined $12,000 over sale of uninspected oysters

Importers must arrange for inbound fish products to be inspected, examined and certified by the Singapore Food Agency before they can be sold, distributed or exported.

Wholesaler Goodvibes International was fined $6,000 on Friday for not arranging to have its imported oysters inspected, examined and certified by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), and also for selling the oysters before inspection.

Company director Araya Yuichiro was fined $6,000 for failing to prevent these offences.

Importers here must arrange for inbound fish products to be inspected, examined and certified by SFA before they can be sold, distributed or exported. Fish products found unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed of.

Offenders who fail to arrange for their fish products to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before sale or distribution face a fine of up to $10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or to both.

Offenders who sell uninspected fish consignments can be fined up to $50,000, or jailed for up to two years, or to both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100,000, or jailed for up to three years, or to both.