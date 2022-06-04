 Wild boar outside pet store in Bukit Gombak shows who's the superior animal, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Wild boar outside pet store in Bukit Gombak shows who's the superior animal

Wild boar outside pet store in Bukit Gombak shows who's the superior animal
PHOTOS: STOMP
Cherlynn Ng
Jun 04, 2022 12:34 pm

A wild boar has attracted the attention of passers-by and residents in Bukit Batok.

Stomp user Anonymous shared photos of the animal, which he spotted near Bukit Gombak MRT station and Block 371 Bukit Batok Street 31, around 5.30pm on Thursday (June 2).

"This is my first time seeing a wild boar in the Bukit Gombak area. I was so shocked to see it appear in a residential area and I have no idea where it came from,” he said.

"Everyone was taking photos and keeping a distance away from the wild boar. I happened to capture a few pictures coincidentally outside the Superpets store.”

He said the police were there too.

It was understood that the wild boar was eventually guided back to safety.

The cat attacked the girl, Lily Kryzhanivskyy, while she was camping with her family in Washington state.
World

US girl survives rare attack by cougar while on camping trip

Related Stories

Monitor lizard pokes its head into tortoise shell in Punggol Park

Python sneakily bites gamer in Malaysia during toilet time

2 live pythons being smuggled into S'pore seized at Tuas Checkpoint

Here's what to do when you encounter a wild boar, according to the National Parks Board (NParks) website:

♦ Be calm and move slowly away from the animal. Do not approach or attempt to feed the animal.

♦ Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal, for instance by using a flash while taking pictures of it.

♦ If you see adults with young piglets, leave them alone. These are potentially more dangerous because they may attempt to defend their young.

A boar that strayed into a bustling stretch of shops in Yishun knocked down a woman in March. It was later caught and euthanised.

More On This Topic
Wild boar that injured woman in Yishun caught after 12 days
Euthanisation of Yishun Park wild boar 'based on science': NParks

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WILDLIFEPetsnational parks board