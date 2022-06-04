Wild boar outside pet store in Bukit Gombak shows who's the superior animal

A wild boar has attracted the attention of passers-by and residents in Bukit Batok.

Stomp user Anonymous shared photos of the animal, which he spotted near Bukit Gombak MRT station and Block 371 Bukit Batok Street 31, around 5.30pm on Thursday (June 2).

"This is my first time seeing a wild boar in the Bukit Gombak area. I was so shocked to see it appear in a residential area and I have no idea where it came from,” he said.

"Everyone was taking photos and keeping a distance away from the wild boar. I happened to capture a few pictures coincidentally outside the Superpets store.”

He said the police were there too.

It was understood that the wild boar was eventually guided back to safety.

Here's what to do when you encounter a wild boar, according to the National Parks Board (NParks) website:

♦ Be calm and move slowly away from the animal. Do not approach or attempt to feed the animal.

♦ Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal, for instance by using a flash while taking pictures of it.

♦ If you see adults with young piglets, leave them alone. These are potentially more dangerous because they may attempt to defend their young.

A boar that strayed into a bustling stretch of shops in Yishun knocked down a woman in March. It was later caught and euthanised.