Wild boars scavenge through garbage at void deck, town councils urged to manage disposal better

A video of a wild boar scavenging through black garbage bags in Bukit Panjang has been used as a reminder for better waste management practises in housing estates.

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) posted the video on Facebook on Feb 14. In it, a wild boar is seen rummaging through garbage bags near a trash can at the void deck of a block in Petir Road.

According to Acres, such cases have occurred previously in Choa Chu Kang, and authorities resorted to euthanising the boars after receiving complaints from residents.

Acres said they have since urged town councils, including Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council, to implement better waste management practises.

The wildlife group also reminded residents to follow “proper wildlife etiquette” when encountering a wild animal.

“Interactions with a conditioned wild pig by the… public could result in potential conflict situations,” the post read.

In a follow-up post on the same thread on Feb 15, Acres said: “Hey all, just to be clearer, we are advocating for change in waste management practises and heightened awareness on etiquette in estates (near) nature areas – to prevent attracting the pigs to residential estates, resulting (in) complaints to the authorities who may trap and euthanise (the animals), like what happened in Choa Chu Kang… We are trying to prevent this episode from happening again.”