Woman, 37, to be charged with murder of 56-year-old man in Beach Road
A 37-year-old woman was arrested on May 8 for her alleged involvement in the murder of a 56-year-old man.
The police said in a media statement that they were alerted to a call for assistance at a residential unit in Beach Road.
A man was found lying unconscious in the unit, added the police.
He was taken to hospital, where he subsequently died.
The woman was then arrested at the scene. A knife, believed to be used in the murder, was also seized.
Both parties are known to each other, the police said.
The woman will be charged in court on May 9 with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.
Police investigations are ongoing.
