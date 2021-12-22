Woman, 48, dies after found motionless in Upper Bukit Timah Road

An unmarked trail and pieces of concrete debris in the forested area along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

A 48-year-old woman was found motionless in a forested area along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Sunday afternoon (Dec 19), the police said.

On Tuesday (Dec 21), the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 12.40pm on Sunday, and that the woman was unconscious when taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is understood that a concrete slab had fallen on her.

The police said they do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that a concrete slab had fallen on the woman and that the incident appears to have occurred on state land near the Bukit Batok Nature Park, which is opposite Bukit Timah Hill.



As reported by ST, the woman who died is believed to be Ms Melita Dollah.

Ms Melita's Facebook profile shows she was a frequent hiker, with photos of visits to nature areas, such as the Rail Corridor and Pulau Ubin, with friends in the months before her death.

When ST arrived at the Upper Bukit Timah area at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, several unmarked trails cutting across the forested area were seen, with pieces of concrete debris, disused containers and rubble strewn across the forest floor.

In April, the Singapore Land Authority advised people to take precautions while hiking on unmarked trails that cut through state land, which are not managed for recreation and public access.