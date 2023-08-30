Woman, 50, fractures tailbone on Wild Wild Wet slide

"Slide Up" (seen on the left from a photo illustration from Wild Wild Wet) is a four-storey ramp slide in the shape of a half-pipe, where up to two riders sitting on a float are released from the top of the slide. Ms Li had to be taken to the hospital (right).

A 50-year-old woman fractured a bone at Wild Wild Wet on an outing with her family.

Ms Li told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place when her family of four visited the water theme park located at Downtown East on Aug 21.

The ride, called "Slide Up", is a four-storey ramp in the shape of a half-pipe, where up to two riders sitting on a float can be released from the top of the slide.

Ms Li was fine the first time she went on it with her son.

When he wanted to go again, she agreed.

But this time, she felt an intense pain shoot through her back when their float reached the bottom of the slide.

She shouted a few times because of the pain but the float kept sliding back and forth on the half-pipe before she could get off.

"When I got off the float, I was in so much pain that I couldn't stand properly, so my son needed to support me as we walked," Ms Li said.

She did not think much of it and even took the more leisurely Lazy River ride.

But the pain became so unbearable that she started crying.

A lifeguard at the park noticed her distress and called for a medic.

The medic helped to spray the injured area with a pain-relieving spray before calling an ambulance, which arrived at about 3.50pm.

Ms Li was taken to the hospital, still in her bathing suit.

She was diagnosed with a tailbone fracture and was advised to rest for two weeks.

But she said the pain has kept her up at night.

Ms Li said she was unsure how she got injured since she was fine after the first go.

"I hope that the management can do a proper investigation on the matter, provide us a satisfactory explanation and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future," she told Shin Min.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Wild Wild Wet confirmed that they are aware of the incident, and said that they "have provided the necessary assistance" to Ms Li, from the moment a Wild Wild Wet lifeguard observed her sitting on a bench, appearing to be in distress.

Additionally, the spokesperson stated that the park's guest services staff was present at the hospital to check in on her.

"The park is currently conducting internal investigations, and has been in contact with the insurer who will conduct a third-party assessment on the matter," the spokesperson said.