Woman accused of injecting Botox into 3 women without having valid certificate

A woman who allegedly injected Botox into three women illegally was charged on Thursday.

Eleana Lim Chui Xia, 33, was charged with three counts of doing an act as a medical practitioner without being registered and having a valid practising certificate – an offence under the Medical Registration Act.

According to court documents, she allegedly injected a mixture of Botox and saline solution into both sides of a 36-year-old woman’s jaw on Dec 11, 2020, in a unit at 73 Upper Paya Lebar Road.

She allegedly committed the offence again on May 18, 2021, at the same location by injecting the same mixture into the calves of a 31-year-old woman.

On July 30, 2021, she injected the same mixture into the underarms of a 26-year-old woman.

For doing an act as a medical practitioner without being registered and having a valid practising certificate, a person can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to 12 months or to both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offender can be fined up to $200,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.