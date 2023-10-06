Woman allegedly cheated cancer-stricken man of more than $24k

A woman is said to have cheated a cancer-stricken man of more than $24,000 after claiming that she could help him get injection shots, among other things, that would help with his condition.

Ong Maie Ling, 62, who used to own six companies including Bioliving Technologies & Therapy, The M.R. Laboratories & Therapy, and 3H Employment Agency, was handed four cheating charges on Thursday.

Court documents did not disclose the current condition of the alleged victim, who had been diagnosed with duodenal cancer – a form of cancer affecting the small intestine.

On Feb 17, 2020, she purportedly cheated the man of $5,500 after claiming that she could help him buy three shots of injection for his cancer.

Ong, who used to be known as Ong Bee Leng, is also accused of duping him into handing over $10,000 in cash that day after claiming that she could arrange for a local laboratory testing.

She is then said to have lied to him by stating that this purported local laboratory only accepted payments in US dollars.

After that, Ong is said to have cheated the man of another $4,553.66 on Feb 17, 2020.

The following month, she allegedly told him that a purported medical specialist in the United States required two purchases of iPhones for an “analysis” to be done.

Ong is accused of cheating the man of $4,200 on March 17, 2020.

Her case has been adjourned to Nov 2.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.